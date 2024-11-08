SFG Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 1.0% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,179.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $1,969,127.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 674,259 shares in the company, valued at $35,081,695.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,373 shares of company stock valued at $46,476,179. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

