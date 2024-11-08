SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.11. 1,565,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $124.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

