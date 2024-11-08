SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $508,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.76. 185,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,736. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $275.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

