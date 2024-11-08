SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VB stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,369. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

