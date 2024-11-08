Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 25,432 Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 13.25 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 10.40 and a 12-month high of 13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.41.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.