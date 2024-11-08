Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $16.86 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

