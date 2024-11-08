SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Buys A$15,008.00 in Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHAGet Free Report) insider Gregory Miles acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,008.00 ($9,939.07).

Gregory Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 30th, Gregory Miles acquired 30,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00 ($53,642.38).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

SHAPE Australia Company Profile

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

