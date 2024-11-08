Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Shares Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Signify Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

