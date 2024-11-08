Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 574261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Silverback Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

