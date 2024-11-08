Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 1,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

About Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

