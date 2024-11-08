Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

CGUS stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

