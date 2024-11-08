Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $551.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

