Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 278 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 115,421 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 118,372.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,056. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,408.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,753 shares of company stock worth $468,588. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.