Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

