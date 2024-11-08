Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Lowered by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,405,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 175,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $86.21 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.