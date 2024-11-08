Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.21 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.