Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

IAU stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.