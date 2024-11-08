Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Buys 484 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,511,000 after buying an additional 668,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,347,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.93 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

