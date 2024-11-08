Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

