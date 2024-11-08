Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Purchases 39,285 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares during the quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC owned about 2.45% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,740,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 798,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.02 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $26.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

