Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.13.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HII opened at $197.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
