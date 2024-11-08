Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 26,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 17,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34.
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
