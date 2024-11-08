SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Director William G. Bock Sells 16,000 Shares

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SolarWinds Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $13.69 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SWI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
