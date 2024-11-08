SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Director William G. Bock Sells 16,000 Shares

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $13.69 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 344.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 156,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SolarWinds by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.