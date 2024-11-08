Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 281,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,683. The stock has a market cap of $222.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.92. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLDB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

