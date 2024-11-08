Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.36. 15,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,857. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $192.86 and a one year high of $274.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.81.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

