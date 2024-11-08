Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $602.33. 162,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $439.81 and a 1-year high of $603.21.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

