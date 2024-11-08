Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

