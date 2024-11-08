Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.35. 74,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,583. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.46 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.