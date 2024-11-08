Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-0.75 EPS.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

