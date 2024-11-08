SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Purchased by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

