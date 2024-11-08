SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 11.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $437.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $338.77 and a 12-month high of $438.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

