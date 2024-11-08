SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,828,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 86,378 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

