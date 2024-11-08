SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.