SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,097,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 133,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,564,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

