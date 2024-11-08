SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,199 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 5.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $71,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $586,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,248,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

