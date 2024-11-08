SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $64.18. Approximately 52,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 55,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $860.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

