SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Chadwick Collins Sells 6,839 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $185.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.58 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 85.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $210,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 16.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

