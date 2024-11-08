SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Chadwick Collins Sells 6,839 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $185.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.58 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 0.84.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.63.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
