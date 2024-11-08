Stansfield Nigel Sells 20,000 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stansfield Nigel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $287,700.00.

Interface Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TILE. Barrington Research upped their target price on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interface by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Interface by 70.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Interface by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

