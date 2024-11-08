Stefan A. Dyckerhoff Sells 50,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $4,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,644.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Astera Labs Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Astera Labs stock traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $99.30. 4,992,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,568. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
