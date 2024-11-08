Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.517-0.539 EPS and its FY24 guidance to €0.47-0.49 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €22.72 ($24.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.58. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of €34.73 ($38.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.