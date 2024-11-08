Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.517-0.539 EPS and its FY24 guidance to €0.47-0.49 EPS.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €22.72 ($24.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.58. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of €34.73 ($38.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
