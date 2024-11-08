Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.62-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.670 EPS.
Steven Madden Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
