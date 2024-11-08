Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.44.

Shares of TSE BDT traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.39. 52,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$11.41 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.46.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$898.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$961.37 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

