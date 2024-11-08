Stifel Nicolaus Raises Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $5.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Century Casinos

Century Casinos Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Century Casinos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,896,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.