Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $274.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.