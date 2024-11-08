Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $262,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 205,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 95,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
