Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $289,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $33,212,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

