Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 585,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $295.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.33 and its 200 day moving average is $270.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

