Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 8th (ABL, ABNB, ACLS, AEYE, ALLO, ANET, APLE, ARCT, AXNX, CAKE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 8th:

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $421.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $345.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $750.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $600.00.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.60 price target on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

