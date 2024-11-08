StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
CULP stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Culp has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.85.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Culp
Institutional Trading of Culp
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.