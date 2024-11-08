Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 989 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after acquiring an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

